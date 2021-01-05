Menu

Food
January 5 2021 7:39am
06:46

Foodie Tuesday: Morris East

We check in with Jennie Dobbs, owner of Morris East Pizzeria, to get her take on the reopening of in-person dining in Nova Scotia, and also to talk about new food items on the menu at three of their Halifax locations.

