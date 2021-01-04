Menu

Canada
January 4 2021 5:11pm
01:48

After delay, Emera Oval reopens to the public

After over nine months, the Emera Oval skating rink finally reopened to the public on Monday. But as Graeme Benjamin reports, special restrictions will make things look a bit different this year.

