Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 3 2021 9:43pm
02:45

Province allows Canucks to play home games in Vancouver

B.C.’s premier announced on Sunday that the Vancouver Canucks will be allowed to play their home games at Rogers Arena this season. Keith Baldrey has more on what John Horgan had to say.

Advertisement

Video Home