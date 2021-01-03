Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 3 2021 1:45pm
09:31

Global BC Political Panel: Jan 3

After a New Year’s Eve surprise that left many in the hospitality industry flabbergasted, our political panel weighs in on how the last-minute decision might impact the reputation of public health and the province.

