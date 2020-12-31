News December 31 2020 9:51pm 01:18 What Winnipeggers learned in 2020 From at-home haircuts and homemade sourdough bread, to the value of a simple hug. Global News hit the streets to find out what an unforgettable year taught Winnipeggers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550269/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550269/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?