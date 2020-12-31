Canada December 31 2020 5:45pm 02:25 New Year like no other to greet 2021 No central celebrations. No bars and restaurants. And you can’t legally invite friends over to your home to ring in the new year. Sean O’Shea reports on what you can do and how people are planning to greet 2021. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550263/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550263/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?