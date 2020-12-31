Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 31 2020 5:45pm
02:25

New Year like no other to greet 2021

No central celebrations. No bars and restaurants. And you can’t legally invite friends over to your home to ring in the new year. Sean O’Shea reports on what you can do and how people are planning to greet 2021.

Advertisement

Video Home