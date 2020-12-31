Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 31 2020 8:19pm
02:52

Edmonton’s quiet New Year’s Eve

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, it was expected to be a quiet New Year’s Eve in Edmonton. Sarah Komandina went around the city to find out how Edmontonians were planning to ring in 2021.

