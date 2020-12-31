Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 31 2020 8:04pm 01:43 At-home training exemption raises questions for Edmonton boxing studio An Edmonton fitness studio, struggling under the latest restrictions, is questioning why they could work in someone’s home but not in their own studio. Chris Chacon reports. At-home training exemption raises questions for Edmonton boxing studio <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550163/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550163/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?