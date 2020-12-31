Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 31 2020 6:33pm
02:32

Looking back at 2020 and forward to 2021

A year ago, we had no idea what was in store for us. And as we wrap up 2020, Minna Rhee takes a look at some of the ways we can get a head start on 2021.

