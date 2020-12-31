Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 31 2020 6:32pm
02:03

Daily number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario exceeds 3K for 1st time

In Ontario, 3,328 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday. As Erica Vella reports, this increase continues to raise concerns around capacity in hospitals across the province.

Advertisement

Video Home