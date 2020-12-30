Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 30 2020 9:03pm 00:56 Lloydminster nurses win World Junior 50/50 Jackpot A group of nurses from the Lloydminster Hospital won the $241,000 World Junior Hockey Championship’s 50/50 jackpot on Wednesday. ‘A huge blessing’: 8 hospital staff in Lloydminster share $241K World Junior 50/50 jackpot <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548664/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548664/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?