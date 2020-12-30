Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 30 2020 9:03pm
00:56

Lloydminster nurses win World Junior 50/50 Jackpot

A group of nurses from the Lloydminster Hospital won the $241,000 World Junior Hockey Championship’s 50/50 jackpot on Wednesday.

