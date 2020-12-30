Menu

BC1
December 30 2020 7:27pm
05:25

B.C. bans sale of liquor sales after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey breaks down Wednesday’s announcement from B.C. health officials that alcohol sales will be banned across the province on Dec. 31 after 8 p.m. PT.

