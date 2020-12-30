Black Lives Matter December 30 2020 7:04pm 02:29 Top non COVID-19 stories of 2020 in Manitoba Global News Reporter Corey Callaghan looks at some of the top non COVID-19 pandemic stories that impacted Manitoba in 2020. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548508/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548508/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?