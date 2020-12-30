Iranian compensation a “distraction” says Winnipegger who lost fiancé to airplane downing

Kourosh Doustshenas’ fiancé Forough Khadem was killed, along with eight other Winnipeggers, when the plane they were traveling in was shot down not far from Tehran almost one year ago. Iran says human error caused the incident, and is now offering $150,000 to families of each person killed. However Doustshenas says more than compensation, families want justice and closure. Global’s Gabrielle Marchand reports.