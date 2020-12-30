Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Halifax
December 30 2020 4:25pm
01:55

Business selling outdoor recreational vehicle seeing rise in sales

While some businesses are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, those who sell outdoor recreational vehicles say they’re swamped. Shelley Steeves reports.

Advertisement

Video Home