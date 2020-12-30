Menu

COVID-19
December 30 2020 10:45am
03:53

Institute calls for visitor restrictions at long-term care homes to be relaxed

Dr. Samir Sinha with the National Institute on Ageing discusses the consequences of visitor restrictions on long-term care residents.

