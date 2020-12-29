Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Contractor
December 29 2020 10:04pm
01:47

Kelowna contractor ordered to pay more than $90k to temporary foreign workers

The employment standards tribunal has ordered a Kelowna contractor to pay more than $90,000 to three temporary foreign workers. Jules Knox reports.

Advertisement

Video Home