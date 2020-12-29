Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 vaccines are ‘fussy’, B.C. officials worked over holidays learning how to administer them
After Ontario health officials apologized for minimizing vaccination clinics over the holidays, Global BC reporter Richard Zussman asks provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry how B.C. officials handled vaccine distribution over that same period of time. Henry says health officials were busy training, putting logistics in place, and putting together plans to distribute the Moderna vaccine.