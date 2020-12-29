Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
December 29 2020 8:05pm
01:41

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 vaccines are ‘fussy’, B.C. officials worked over holidays learning how to administer them

After Ontario health officials apologized for minimizing vaccination clinics over the holidays, Global BC reporter Richard Zussman asks provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry how B.C. officials handled vaccine distribution over that same period of time. Henry says health officials were busy training, putting logistics in place, and putting together plans to distribute the Moderna vaccine.

Advertisement

Video Home