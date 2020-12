B.C.’s top doctor provides more information about the case of the COVID-19 variant, referred to it as B.1.1.7, recently found in the province by a person who returned from the U.K. and had been in quarantine. Dr. Bonnie Hentry says health officials have been studying the variant and it does not “seem to cause more severe illness, nor does it seem to have an effect on both the tests or the vaccines.”