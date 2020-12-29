Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 29 2020 8:04pm
01:54

Edmonton gets creative for New Year’s Eve 2020

COVID-19 restrictions haven’t dulled the desire to celebrate the end of 2020. As Lisa MacGregor explains, Edmontonians are still finding creative ways to mark New Year’s.

