Global News at 5 Edmonton
December 29 2020 7:57pm
Outdoor ice-climbing wall at the Edmonton Ski Club

The Edmonton Ski Club is building a 10-metre-tall ice-climbing wall at the ski hill in the city’s core, and will be offering introductory training sessions to those who do not know how to belay.

