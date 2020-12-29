Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 29 2020 10:34am
02:12

7 months after massive anti-racism rally in Edmonton, efforts to address the issues continue

A massive anti-racism rally was held in Edmonton in June. Seven months later, the push to address the issues continues. Sarah Komadina reports.

