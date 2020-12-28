Menu

Airport Testing
December 28 2020 5:40pm
02:26

Coronavirus: Growing calls to test incoming passengers at airports

As concern around the fast-spreading U.K. coronavirus variant grows, so too are calls to expand testing to airports. Sean O’Shea has more from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

