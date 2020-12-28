Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 28

By Ryan Rocca & Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Growing calls to test incoming passengers at airports' Coronavirus: Growing calls to test incoming passengers at airports
WATCH ABOVE: As concern around the fast-spreading U.K. coronavirus variant grows, so too are calls to expand testing to airports. Sean O’Shea has more from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

COVID-19 vaccinations cut back over holidays due to staff shortages, government says

The Ontario government said it had cut back on administering COVID-19 vaccines during the Christmas holidays due to staff shortages.

“As with any holiday season, ensuring proper staff coverage can be challenging,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“Schedules for vaccination clinics were adjusted over the holidays to ensure that there was no impact on staffing levels within the long-term care homes or for the hospitals operating the clinics.”

However, several health-care workers took to social media to criticize the government and said they and many others would be happy to help at vaccination clinics despite the holidays.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccinations cut back over holidays due to staff shortages, Ontario government says

Ontario changes policy on reserving vaccines

Ontario has changed its policy on reserving vaccines for second doses.

When the province initially began administering vaccines earlier this month, in case of a supply chain issue, it had reserved doses for the second required shot for the Pfizer vaccine.

However, Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said Monday that policy has since changed.

“We are not holding or reserving doses, and are vaccinating as many people as possible, counting on confirmed shipments of the vaccine that will arrive over the coming weeks for second doses,” Hilkene said.

Click to play video 'Mississauga family mourns the loss of 73-year-old father to COVID-19' Mississauga family mourns the loss of 73-year-old father to COVID-19
Mississauga family mourns the loss of 73-year-old father to COVID-19

Death toll rises to 43 at Scarborough long-term care home

Two more residents have died at a Scarborough long-term care home in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll there to 43.

A statement from North York General Hospital said Tendercare Living Centre also had 107 resident cases on Monday and 43 staff cases.

Twenty residents are now considered to have resolved cases, along with 34 staff members, nine of whom have been cleared to return to work, officials said.

The statement said progress is being made with regards to improving staffing levels at the home, though efforts continue to be made to address the “significant need” that remains for more nurses.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 41 die from COVID-19 at Scarborough long-term care home' Coronavirus: 41 die from COVID-19 at Scarborough long-term care home
Coronavirus: 41 die from COVID-19 at Scarborough long-term care home

Updated numbers not provided by province Monday

The Ontario government didn’t release updated coronavirus data on Monday with it being a statutory holiday.

On Tuesday, the province will release both Monday and Tuesday’s numbers.

