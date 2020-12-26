Menu

Canada
December 26 2020 5:27pm
02:22

New cycling beagle takes to the streets with his Haligonian owner

After losing his first rescue dog to old age, one Haligonian eventually adopts a new furry friend to continue going on cycling adventures with.

