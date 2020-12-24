Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
December 24 2020 8:11pm
01:48

Dangerous roads in southern Alberta on Christmas Eve

A number of warnings and advisories were in effect for highways across southern Alberta due to poor conditions on Christmas Eve. Blake Lough reports.

