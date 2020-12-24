Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
December 24 2020 4:25pm
00:44

B.C. seniors receive hand made Christmas cards from students

Seniors living at a care home in Surrey had a reason to smile after getting some handmade holiday cards from local students.

Advertisement

Video Home