Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 24 2020 1:05pm
00:35

Chilliwack family using mannequins to be ‘together’ for the holidays

A Chilliwack mother and grandmother has created mannequins of her family so Christmas dinner during the pandemic won’t feel so lonely. Kylie Stanton reports

Advertisement

Video Home