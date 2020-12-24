Economy December 24 2020 10:14am 02:41 Market and Business Report Dec. 24 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault updates us on which markets are open, the issues with the US stimulus package, and the UK and EU trade deal that’s in the works. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7540928/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7540928/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?