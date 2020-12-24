Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Christmas
December 24 2020 7:52am
07:46

Santa Claus Answer Viewer Questions

Santa Claus takes time out of his busiest day of the year to answer questions from Global News Morning’s youngest viewers!

Advertisement

Video Home