Coronavirus
December 23 2020 8:38pm
01:21

Manitoba vaccine plan ramps up

Manitoba is getting to ready to dish out more doses as the calendar turns to 2021. Joe Scarpelli reports on how many could get the shot in January and when the vaccine could be headed to northern communities.

