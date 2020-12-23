Coronavirus: Manitoba officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution, prioritization

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health, Manitoba Health, seniors and active living, discussed on Wednesday how the province will prioritize who receives the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available, saying in the new year they will begin “progressively immunizing” a broader range of health care workers, care home residents and elderly Manitobans. Dr. Reimer said the province expects to be able to provide 10,000 immunizations per week in January.