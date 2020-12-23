Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 23 2020 2:11pm
02:33

Coronavirus: Manitoba officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution, prioritization

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health, Manitoba Health, seniors and active living, discussed on Wednesday how the province will prioritize who receives the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available, saying in the new year they will begin “progressively immunizing” a broader range of health care workers, care home residents and elderly Manitobans. Dr. Reimer said the province expects to be able to provide 10,000 immunizations per week in January.

Advertisement

Video Home