Coronavirus December 22 2020 7:33pm 01:45 Support for Manitoba restaurants The Manitoba government has pledged $5 million to support dine-in restaurants impacted by ongoing COVID-19 public health restrictions across the province. Brittany Greenslade reports. Manitoba pledges $5M for restaurants impacted by coronavirus lockdown <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538620/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538620/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?