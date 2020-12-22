Menu

Coronavirus
December 22 2020 7:33pm
01:45

Support for Manitoba restaurants

The Manitoba government has pledged $5 million to support dine-in restaurants impacted by ongoing COVID-19 public health restrictions across the province. Brittany Greenslade reports.

