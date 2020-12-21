Centre Philou December 21 2020 6:37pm 02:42 Montreal father raises $23,000 and counting for charity A Montreal resident took up a big challenge over the last few months. He ran 1,000 kilometres in 74 days for a cause that’s close to his heart. Felicia Parrillo reports. Montrealer runs 1,000 km to help local non-profit amid pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536430/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536430/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?