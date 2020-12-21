Global News Morning Edmonton December 21 2020 2:21pm 04:30 Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack looks ahead to 2021 On Global News Morning Edmonton, anchor Vinesh Pratap interviewed city councillor Andrew Knack on the touch decisions made it 2020 and what’s ahead for 2021. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7535714/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7535714/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?