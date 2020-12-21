Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
December 21 2020 8:15am
04:11

From disbelief and panic to hope. We look at the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic

It’s been a year unlike any other. Global’s Laura Casella gets a medical perspective on the pandemic that changed the world.

Advertisement

Video Home