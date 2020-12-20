Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 20 2020 2:18pm
01:50

Prince Albert, Sask. bodybuilder training for a chance to turn pro

Prince Albert, Sask., bodybuilder Lisa Gyoerick has her sights set on nationals after winning her first two competitions.

