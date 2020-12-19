Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 19 2020 3:02pm
04:16

East Van Panto goes virtual this year

The show will go on for a popular festive theatre production. James Long, Theatre Replacement co-Artistic Director, explains how they’ve adapted this year’s East Van Panto in a bid to delight audiences online.

