Global News Morning BC December 19 2020 3:01pm 05:11 Saturday Chef: Gingerbread Pear Cobbler Chef Dez of BC Egg shows how to make a Gingerbread Pear Cobbler perfect for the holiday season Recipe: Gingerbread peach cobbler <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7533189/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7533189/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?