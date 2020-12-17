Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
December 17 2020 2:43pm
02:44

Back to the cold: Dec. 17 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Temperatures will slide down on Friday before rebounding on the weekend. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Dec. 17.

Advertisement

Video Home