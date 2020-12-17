New body cameras with livestream capabilities presented by Peel Police, aiming for transparency
Peel Regional Police rolls out new body camera equipment to increase transparency in interactions with police and civilians. This comes after the death of D’Andre Campbell, a mentally ill man in crisis, who was killed during an interaction with officers in Brampton. The officers that responded to Campbell were not wearing body cameras, which creates questions on whether the outcome could have been different. Farah Nasser has the story.