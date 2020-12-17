Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 17 2020 8:48am
03:39

Some of 2020’s more memorable moments from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines

A look back at 2020 with the morning man himself. Global’s Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan turn the tables on reporter Brayden Jagger Haines.

