Affidavit December 16 2020 8:43pm 01:41 New details in Nygard case As Peter Nygard remains in custody, we have new details on the case against the fashion mogul. An affidavit sworn by a Manitoba RCMP officer says there are “hundreds” of victims. Joe Scarpelli reports. Manitoba RCMP affidavit claims ‘hundreds’ of victims in Nygard case <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527482/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527482/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?