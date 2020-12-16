Menu

Affidavit
December 16 2020 8:43pm
01:41

New details in Nygard case

As Peter Nygard remains in custody, we have new details on the case against the fashion mogul. An affidavit sworn by a Manitoba RCMP officer says there are “hundreds” of victims. Joe Scarpelli reports.

