Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Access To Healthcare Manitoba
December 16 2020 12:09pm
03:29

Indigenous Doula Initiative

“We know that systemic racism exists and it’s felt very keenly by our Indigenous families.”
University of Winnipeg professor Jaime Cidro discusses supporting women and families through the Indigenous Doula Initiative.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home