Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 15 2020 9:58pm
01:45

B.C. premier promises increased enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. Premier John Horgan is promising increased enforcement to crack down on people who aren’t obeying COVID-19 restrictions. Keith Baldrey has the details.

