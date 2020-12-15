Global News Hour at 6 BC December 15 2020 8:56pm 01:51 Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers warns about porch pirates It’s peak season for Christmas deliveries and as Catherine Urquhart reports, an increase in online shopping during the pandemic means parcel theft is rampant. December a time for Grinches and pandemic porch pirates, B.C. group warns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525044/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525044/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?