Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 15 2020 8:34pm
01:34

Bute Inlet landslide devastation

The huge landslide that tore down remote Bute Inlet in late November is believed to have created a wave as tall as 110 meters, and did massive damage to the area’s salmon spawning habitat. Ted Chernecki reports.

