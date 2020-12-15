Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 15 2020 8:08am
01:39

Saskatchewan restricting indoor gatherings to immediate household members

Saskatchewan has announced strict new measures — aimed primarily at household gatherings — to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

