Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
clinic
December 14 2020 5:56pm
01:53

Manitoba’s first vaccination clinic

The province is still awaiting the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but its initial immunization clinic is set up and ready to go. Brittany Greenslade reports.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home