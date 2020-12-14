Menu

Health
December 14 2020 6:24pm
01:53

Winnipeg coronavirus vaccination clinic ready for first doses Wednesday

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister toured Winnipeg’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday as the province gets ready to deliver its first doses Wednesday.

